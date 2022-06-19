0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 10:56

Ukraine Bombardment Kills Five Civilians, Injures 12 in Donetsk

Story Code : 1000033
Ukraine Bombardment Kills Five Civilians, Injures 12 in Donetsk
According to reports, the casualties were caused "as a result of the bombardment by Ukrainian forces,” the Donetsk People's Republic’s authorities said on Saturday.

"From this morning, massive enemy bombardments are targeting the capital of the republic," Donetsk’s authorities said in a statement, adding that more than 200 artillery shells of 155-mm caliber fell on several districts of Donetsk.

Russian news agencies reported that the shelling had targeted a cinema and a café in the city center.

In another development on Saturday, the Western military alliance of NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who was speaking to a German weekly, said, "We must prepare for the fact that it (the Russian war in Ukraine) could take years.”

“We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," he told Bild am Sonntag, adding "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

A NATO summit in the Spanish capital, Madrid, later this month is expected to agree an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

The West’s decisive push to soup up Ukraine’s war machine comes while Russia has clearly stated that the ex-Soviet republic’s militarization runs directly counter to Moscow’s list of “security demands” concerning the conflict.

The demands also include Ukraine’s refusal to join any bloc, most prominently NATO, and its providing due protection for Russia's interests on its soil.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
19 June 2022
US military group in talks to purchase Israel
US military group in talks to purchase Israel's blacklisted Pegasus spyware
19 June 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
US, allies set for long war in Ukraine despite global hunger, economic risks
19 June 2022
French activists rally to free
French activists rally to free 'Arab Nelson Mandela' Georges Abdallah
19 June 2022
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
18 June 2022
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
18 June 2022
Trump Warns Of World War III
Trump Warns Of World War III
18 June 2022
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
18 June 2022
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
17 June 2022
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
17 June 2022
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
17 June 2022
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
17 June 2022