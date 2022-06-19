10 Killed in ISIL Attack in Nigeria

Islam Times - Gunmen suspected of links to ISIL have killed 10 people in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno.

Militant sources told AFP that gunmen suspected of links to ISIL had killed 10 people in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno.According to the sources, the 10 victims, including 9 men and a woman, were attacked by gunmen near the city of Bama.However, the Nigerian army has not yet commented on the attack.Terrorist groups have recently killed a large number of Nigerian civilians on charges of spying for the Nigerian military.The terrorist group ISIL in West Africa, which seceded from Boko Haram in 2016, is a major threat in northeastern Nigeria.According to the United Nations, more than 40,000 people have been killed in violent attacks by terrorist groups since 2009 and about two million have been displaced.