Sunday 19 June 2022 - 11:49

Polish Party Recognizes Israel as Apartheid State

Story Code : 1000040
Polish Party Recognizes Israel as Apartheid State
The BDS National Committee (BNC) warmly welcomed Razem’s principled solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality, saying this position is particularly inspiring amid the rising repression and heightened anti-Palestinian racism in Central-Eastern Europe, Wafa news agency reported.

The movement also said the step was also important given the strong ties between far-right governments and parties in Central-Eastern Europe with Israel’s apartheid and settler colonial regime.

“Razem’s recognition of the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and calls for ending Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians are particularly praiseworthy,” said the BDS National Committee.

“We call on all states to fulfill their legal and moral duty to end their complicity in Israeli apartheid, as they eventually did in apartheid South Africa. The first step is to acknowledge apartheid.”
