Sunday 19 June 2022 - 11:52

Explosion in Baghdad Leaves at least Seven People Dead, Injured

Iraqi news sources reported Saturday evening that several unidentified individuals threw grenades in the al-Hurriya area of Baghdad, killing and wounding seven civilians.

The source said that several unidentified people threw grenades at a generator in Al-Hurriya on a motorcycle, injuring three people so far.

Saberin News Telegram Channel, however, reported that the attack was carried out with grenades and weapons, killing two women and injuring more than five others. The condition of the injured is reported to be very critical.

No further details have been released about the perpetrators of the blast and their motives.

On June 6, a car exploded in the Sitaqan area of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, causing a loud noise in the city. 
