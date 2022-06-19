0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 11:56

Armenia, US Discuss Ties, Karabakh Conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Public Radio of Armenia reported.

The Prime Minister highlighted the continuous development and expansion of the Yerevan-Washington relations, noting that Mrs. Donfried’s visit is another opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda.

Karen Donfried said that his country also attaches importance to the expansion and strengthening of cooperation with Armenia in various areas, therefore, support for the development of Armenia’s democratic institutions will be ongoing.

The interlocutors also referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and the activities of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister highlighted the strengthening of stability and peace in the region and stressed the need for an adequate response from the international community to provocative statements and actions undermining regional stability, peace, and stability.

At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized the need for the process of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take place within the framework of the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.
