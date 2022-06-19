0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 22:11

Dozens of Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 1000108
A statement by the Islamic Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Affairs said that today's raid was carried out through al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police.
 
A Wafa correspondent reported that dozens of settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, carried out provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, and listened to explanations about the alleged "Temple".
 
Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to settlers’ incursions on two shifts, morning and evening, with the exception of Friday and Saturday, in an attempt to impose temporal and spatial division.
