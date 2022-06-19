0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 22:21

Report: Israel’s Ariel Sharon Was Directly Involved in Sabra, Shatila Massacre

Story Code : 1000111
Report: Israel’s Ariel Sharon Was Directly Involved in Sabra, Shatila Massacre
Still remembered as one of the most horrific crimes committed by the Israeli regime, the Sabra and Shatila Massacre was carried out on September 16, 1982, when Christian Phalangist militias armed by Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps in the west of the Lebanese capital of Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians, including many women and children.
 
On September 15, the Israeli military besieged Sabra and Shatila and had its tanks positioned to shell the camps before tasking some 1,500 Phalangist militiamen with “searching and mopping up the camps” a day later, which led to the killing of Palestinians during the next 43 hours, from 6 p.m. local time at sundown on Thursday, September 16, until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.
 
The Israelis fired flares throughout the night to light up the killing field – thus allowing the militias to see their way through the narrow alleys of the camps.  
 
Despite Israel’s attempts to conceal its involvement in the massacre, Sharon, the then minister for military affairs, was the key figure in the whole three-day operation, from ordering to shell Sabra and Shatila to unleashing Phalangist militiamen in the refugee camps.
 
A new report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth unveiled a report that strongly confirms the occupying regime’s involvement in the Sabra and Shatila Massacre in collaboration with the Lebanese Al-Kataeb militia led by Bashir Gemayel, the website of Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Manar television network said on Saturday.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
19 June 2022
US military group in talks to purchase Israel
US military group in talks to purchase Israel's blacklisted Pegasus spyware
19 June 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
US, allies set for long war in Ukraine despite global hunger, economic risks
19 June 2022
French activists rally to free
French activists rally to free 'Arab Nelson Mandela' Georges Abdallah
19 June 2022
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
18 June 2022
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
18 June 2022
Trump Warns Of World War III
Trump Warns Of World War III
18 June 2022
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
18 June 2022
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
17 June 2022
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
17 June 2022
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
17 June 2022
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
17 June 2022