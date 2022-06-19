0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 23:17

Ayatollah Khamenei: West Uses Issue of Ukraine to Expand NATO

Story Code : 1000116
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Uses Issue of Ukraine to Expand NATO
Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with the visiting President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tehran.

“In the case of Ukraine, the main problem is that the West means to expand NATO and they will lose no time to further expand their influence wherever they can,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “[Various] issues must be painstakingly monitored and [we] must be careful because Americans and the West [in general] always seek to expand the scope of their influence in different regions, including in East and West Asia and scuttle independence and power of countries [in those regions].”

The Leader also highlighted profound historical and cultural ties between Iran and Kazakhstan, stressing the need to further expand cooperation between the two countries, especially with regard to regional collaboration.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called for more coordination between the two countries with respect to political and economic issues, saying that it was necessary for further expansion of bilateral ties.

Stressing the necessity of activating the joint commissions between Iran and Kazakhstan, the Leader said the two countries must boost their efforts for the follow-up and implementation of bilateral agreements.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
19 June 2022
US military group in talks to purchase Israel
US military group in talks to purchase Israel's blacklisted Pegasus spyware
19 June 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
US, allies set for long war in Ukraine despite global hunger, economic risks
19 June 2022
French activists rally to free
French activists rally to free 'Arab Nelson Mandela' Georges Abdallah
19 June 2022
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
18 June 2022
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
18 June 2022
Trump Warns Of World War III
Trump Warns Of World War III
18 June 2022
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
18 June 2022
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
17 June 2022
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
17 June 2022
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
17 June 2022
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
17 June 2022