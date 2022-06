Islam Times - Israeli military tanks and armored vehicles Sunday evening infiltrated Gaza borders and went dozens of meters into the eastern part of the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the besieged Strip, according to sources.

The Palestinian sources said that three Israeli army tanks and three bulldozers stationed at the borderline east of the town raided and leveled agricultural land owned by local Palestinian residents and erected sand barricades along the border amidst intermittent shooting.Israeli forces regularly raid and raze land located near the borders north and east of the Gaza Strip and prevent residents from reaching their land.