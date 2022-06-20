Iran Army Navy Able To Ensure Maritime Security with Utmost Power: Commander

Islam Times - The Iranian Army Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that his force has been able to ensure the security of sea borders with utmost power, stressing that the security of the region can be reached even without the presence of any foreign armies.

Admiral Irani pointed to the latest situation of Iran’s maritime borders and stated that since the Navy Force has a permanent presence in the depths of the sea, it has been able to ensure security at a faraway distance in the best form possible.The navy commander further noted that not only the enemy has not achieved its malicious goals in this respect, but also it has withdrawn from its position in such a way that today, it has no serious presence in the region.Irani termed the cooperation of countries in the region as the main pillar for strengthening the security of the region and added that the enemy has focused on undermining maritime security but their sinister goal was foiled thanks to the zealous and competent forces of Iran’s Army Navy.Emphasizing that the region does not need the presence of any foreign forces to ensure the security of the region, Admiral Irani stated that all regional countries are required to join their hands together and deepen their unity and amity in line with ensuring security at the region.Ensuring maritime security in the Gulf waters is heavily dependent on the cooperation and collaboration of regional countries, the navy commander reiterated.