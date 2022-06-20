US Reviews China Tariffs, Possible Pause on Federal Gas Tax to Curb Inflation

Islam Times - President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing the removal of some tariffs on China and a possible pause on federal gas tax as the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, two top officials said on Sunday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served “no strategic purpose” and added that Biden was considering removing them as a way to bring down inflation.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the president was also evaluating a pause on federal gas tax to bring down prices, telling CNN that such a move was “not off the table”.The comments come as the Biden administration struggles to tackle record high gasoline prices and inflation, now at its highest in 40 years.Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said inflation will take two years to fall to the central bank's 2% target, “moving down” gradually.Yellen, speaking to ABC News, said the administration was reviewing its China tariff policy but did not cite specifics and declined to say when there may be a decision.“We all recognize that China engages in a range of unfair trade practices that is important to address but the tariffs we inherited, some serve no strategic purpose and raise cost to consumers,” she said.Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies.