Islam Times - Media sources reported a terrorist attack on a bus on the outskirts of al-Raqqa in Syria.

The initial reports indicated that 13 soldiers have been martyred following the attack, SANA reported.The Syrian Ministry of Health announced that two civilians were seriously injured in the attack.The ministry said in a statement that the number of victims of the terrorist attack on the outskirts of al-Raqqa is likely to increase, the report added.