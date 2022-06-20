2 Killed, 28 Wounded in Bazaar Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan

Islam Times - Two people were killed and 28 others, including a provincial health official, were wounded after a bomb explosion ripped through a district bazaar in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Monday, a local official said.

The incident occurred in Ghani Khil district in the morning and the wounded were transported to hospitals, district chief Mawlawi Seddiqullah told Xinhua.The blast took place when the vehicle of the district hospital chairman Hijratullah was passing by the area, the official said, adding that he was wounded in the incident.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.In recent months, the country has been hit by a series of terror attacks reportedly staged by militants of the Islamic State (IS) group opposing the Taliban-led caretaker government.On Saturday, two people were killed and seven others were wounded in an armed attack against a Sikh-Hindu temple in the Afghan capital Kabul. The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack later.