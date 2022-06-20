ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Syria

Islam Times - In a statement, the ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack on a Syrian army bus on Monday.

Terrorists today attacked a bus carrying Syrian troops in the northern province of al-Raqqa. In this attack, 13 Syrian soldiers were killed and 2 others were wounded.Recently, terrorists attacked a passenger bus in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, killing at least three civilians and wounding more than 20 others.According to Syrian sources, the terrorist acts in this country are due to the support of the US terrorist forces; in a way, these elements are training ISIS terrorists in northern Syria. The US military has begun intensive training ISIS elements using RPGs and rocket-propelled grenades.The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in these areas.Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad recently called on the US troops to leave Syria immediately, stressing that the US presence in Syria is illegal.The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States, and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.