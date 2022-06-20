0
Monday 20 June 2022 - 23:54

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Syria

Story Code : 1000284
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Syria
Terrorists today attacked a bus carrying Syrian troops in the northern province of al-Raqqa. In this attack, 13 Syrian soldiers were killed and 2 others were wounded.

Recently, terrorists attacked a passenger bus in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, killing at least three civilians and wounding more than 20 others.

According to Syrian sources, the terrorist acts in this country are due to the support of the US terrorist forces; in a way, these elements are training ISIS terrorists in northern Syria. The US military has begun intensive training ISIS elements using RPGs and rocket-propelled grenades.

The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in these areas.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad recently called on the US troops to leave Syria immediately, stressing that the US presence in Syria is illegal.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States, and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
20 June 2022
A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.
CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria
20 June 2022
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
20 June 2022
US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger
Congressman predicts 2024 US elections will be a ‘mess’
20 June 2022
Army engineers during Iron Challenge exercise, Liss, Hampshire, March, 2022.
UK should be ready ‘to fight in Europe’ – army chief
20 June 2022
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
19 June 2022
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
19 June 2022
US military group in talks to purchase Israel
US military group in talks to purchase Israel's blacklisted Pegasus spyware
19 June 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
US, allies set for long war in Ukraine despite global hunger, economic risks
19 June 2022
French activists rally to free
French activists rally to free 'Arab Nelson Mandela' Georges Abdallah
19 June 2022
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
18 June 2022
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
18 June 2022