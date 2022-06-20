0
Monday 20 June 2022 - 23:56

Washington Seeks to Bring Taliban, Opponents to Negotiating Table

Story Code : 1000285
The US is set to hold its mid-term congressional election in November; therefore, getting the Taliban and their opponents to the negotiating table to create an inclusive government would be crucial for the US regarding domestic politics because public opinion polls show that most Americans are dissatisfied with the way President Joe Biden is handling his job.

However, Alexey Davydov, a researcher with the Center for North American Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, points out that the US should not be expected to engage in Afghanistan's issues at the same level as before. "Since the Cold War, the United States has been pursuing tactics aimed at balancing interests in South Asia. In particular, it cooperates with both Pakistan and India, which irks New Delhi. It is important for the US to maintain a partnership with these countries to be able to influence the situation in Afghanistan and South Asia," the expert explained, according to Izvestia.

Davydov emphasized that talking about creating an inclusive government in Afghanistan had been going on for quite a while. "No serious steps to achieve that goal were made in the past, when the US had significant influence on Kabul's authorities. The thing to remember is that all the humanitarian issues that Afghanistan faces will first and foremost spill over into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which particularly involves Washington's two main opponents, China and Russia. The Americans aren't interested in improving the situation, at least judging by their strategic documents," the analyst stressed.
