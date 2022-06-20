Forty Years of Brilliance

Islam Times - Hezbollah was established in Lebanon 1982 when the Islamic forces gathered and formed a committee of nine clerics and commanders. The committee set fighting the Israeli enemy and liberate the occupied territories as a central goal.

Upon the Israeli invasion in 1982, IRGC officers started training Hezbollah military units in the Syrian city of Al-Zabadani. Hezbollah engaged in secret operations against the Israeli occupation forces till November 11, 1982, when the martyr Ahmad Kassir carried out his martyrdom attack on the Zionist military command in Tyre.The Israeli enemy later realized the importance of the role played by the Resistance clerics, assassinating Sheikh Ragheb Harb on February 16, 1984. However, the continuous resistance operation led to the Israeli withdrawal from several cities and towns in southern Lebanon, except an area of around 1100 square kilometers.On the first anniversary of Sheikh Harb’s martyrdom, Hezbollah announced its political document and began appearing via the media outlets and documenting its military operations via the available means.In 1990, the civil war, which witnessed unfortunate incidents of brethren fights, ended and let Hezbollah concentrate its operations against the Israeli enemy.In 1992, Hezbollah decided to participate in the parliamentary elections, winning a number of parliamentary seats in. However, the Party did not take a share in the governments before the Syrian withdrawal from Lebanon in 2005 when Hezbollah found it was necessary to maintain the political stability in the country by attending the ministerial council sessions.In 1993 and 1996, Hezbollah managed to confront two Israeli wars on Lebanon, imposing its formula on the enemy. The Israelis realized that the Resistance military capabilities can never be undermined. April Agreement concluded in 1996 secured the Resistance rights to defend Lebanon and face the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.In 2006, Hezbollah carried out a military operation on Lebanon’s border, capturing two Zionist soldiers. The Israeli enemy used the attack as a pretext to launch a plotted war on Lebanon. The steadfastness of the Resistance, Army and people defeated the Zionist aggression and maintained the balance of deterrence formula.This formula has been protecting Lebanon from the Zionist aggression for 16 years. However, the local anti-Resistance propaganda remained underestimating the achievements of Hezbollah that oppositely bridged gaps in the relations among the Lebanese parties and signed an Understanding with the Free Patriotic Movement in 2006.The terrorist war on Syria pushed Hezbollah to dispatch military units to fight the militant groups in Syria and in the border towns between Lebanon and Syria. Therefore, Hezbollah contributed effectively to the defeat of ISIL scheme in the region.Hezbollah military units also supported the Lebanese army to overcome ISIL terrorists in Bekaa barrens on the borders with Syria in 2017. Later on, the United States started blockading Lebanon financially, pushing its banking sector to collapse. USA also utilized the 2019 protests in Lebanon to create a chaotic situation that targets the public institutions and instigates the Lebanese people against the Resistance.In addition to professional performance of Hezbollah representatives in the state institutions, the Party benefited from its huge capabilities to serve the Lebanese people financially and socially in the various towns and cities.Hezbollah journey, which is full of victories against the Israeli enemy and the United States, will witness more and more victories in Lebanon, Palestine and the whole region.This is a translated and edited version of the article written by Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem.