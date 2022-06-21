0
Tuesday 21 June 2022 - 01:22

Israel's Joint Military Moves with Some Regional Countries ‘Out of Desperation’: Gen. Shekarchi

Israel
Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, who is spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remark on Monday after Israel's minister of military affairs, Benny Gantz, claimed that the regime is building a US-sponsored regional air defense alliance in cooperation with some regional Arab states to foil what he described as “Iran’s attacks.”

“The main reason behind this measure is merely desperation of the Zionist regime,” Shekarchi said.

Pointing to the reasons behind the regime's establishment of relations with some regional countries, the commander said, "The criminal Zionist officials have acknowledged the pace of the collapse of their bloodthirsty regime's collapse."

Israel has been making attempts to draw closer to US- aligned Arab countries in the Persian Gulf in recent years and has offered them defense cooperation.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned neighboring countries against allowing Israelis into the Persian Gulf, saying such a move would bring nothing but chaos and instability to the region.

He added that if a country allows "the miserable child-killer regime" in Tel Aviv to establish a foothold in this region, that country and the entire region will be inflicted with insecurity, chaos, and instability.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shekarchi downplayed the flying of US B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf, saying, it was just a show.

"The United States is well aware that in case of a strategic mistake, it will experience irreparable and more dangerous blows than ever before," the senior Iranian commander pointed out.

Earlier this month, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force warned that Iran will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel makes any mistake against Tehran.

“By the order of the Supreme Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground for any mistake made by the enemy,” Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari said.
