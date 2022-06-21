0
Tuesday 21 June 2022 - 01:44

Iraq Pounds 6 ISIL Hideouts in Saladin

Story Code : 1000293
Some communication equipment, food, logistics equipment and explosives belonging to the ISIL terrorists were also dismantled.

On the other hand, it is reported that the PMU forces have cleared 160 kilometers of the deserts leading to the Saudi border to facilitate the traffic of the pilgrims.

PMU has used UAVs and thermal cameras during the operation to counter any terrorist attack.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.
