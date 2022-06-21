0
Tuesday 21 June 2022 - 07:04

Pakistan's ex-PM Khan blasts US 'imperial arrogance', role in his ouster

Story Code : 1000319
Pakistan

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Monday, Khan noted that “in the past 40 years, our leadership has basically bowed down to everything the US has demanded of us.”

He accused Washington of “imperial arrogance” and intervening in the country’s domestic affairs.

The former PM revealed that his ambassador in Washington had received a diplomatic massage in April from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, who had threatened Khan’s government with “consequences” if he remained in power as Pakistan’s premier.

Lu had assured the ambassador that “all would be forgiven” should he be ousted, Khan said.

Khan noted that his criticism of the war in Afghanistan was among the things that had prompted Washington to organize the plot of removing him from power.

“The Americans never understood the culture of the country or the people they were dealing with,” he said.

Khan, a former cricket star, came to power in 2018 until being ousted last month by a no-confidence vote in parliament. Since then, he has held mass rallies across the country, saying his removal from office was the result of a US-organized plot.

Khan was voted in by an electorate weary of the dynastic politics of the country's two major parties.

He had pledged to shatter decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism. He is, however, believed to have fallen out with Pakistan’s powerful generals.
Tagged
Pakistan Imran Khan US Imperial Arrogance
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
20 June 2022
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
20 June 2022
A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.
CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria
20 June 2022
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
20 June 2022
US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger
Congressman predicts 2024 US elections will be a ‘mess’
20 June 2022
Army engineers during Iron Challenge exercise, Liss, Hampshire, March, 2022.
UK should be ready ‘to fight in Europe’ – army chief
20 June 2022
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
19 June 2022
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
19 June 2022
US military group in talks to purchase Israel
US military group in talks to purchase Israel's blacklisted Pegasus spyware
19 June 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
US, allies set for long war in Ukraine despite global hunger, economic risks
19 June 2022
French activists rally to free
French activists rally to free 'Arab Nelson Mandela' Georges Abdallah
19 June 2022
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
18 June 2022