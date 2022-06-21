0
Tuesday 21 June 2022 - 12:17

Iran Calls on UNSC to Condemn Zionist Regime Crimes in Syria

Story Code : 1000357
Condemning the Israeli regime’s aggression and terrorist attacks against Syria, Majid Takht Ravanchi said, “The Israeli regime continues to violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while the Security Council remains silent on the matter.”

“Iran will continue to support the Syrian people and government in their efforts to restore the unity and territorial integrity of their country,” he added.

According to the Iranian UN envoy, the vicious and terrorist acts of the Israeli regime violate international law, international humanitarian law, and the sovereignty of Syria, and endanger the stability and security of the region.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes the legitimate right of Syria to defend itself in accordance with international law and the UN Charter and called on the Security Council to explicitly condemn the Israeli regime’s aggression and hold the Zionist regime accountable for its aggression and malicious activities.

Takht Ravanchi stated, “11 years of conflict, aggression, occupation, and terrorism have caused great problems for the Syrian people. This situation has been exacerbated by the imposition of unilateral sanctions on the Syrian people, which have hindered the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2585 and the provision of initial services, and the implementation of immediate recovery and reconstruction projects, and as a result, have hampered the efforts for the reconstruction of Syria.”

“Sanctions against Syria have even disrupted the delivery of humanitarian aid in various ways and caused a delay in the return of refugees and displaced people to Syria,” he said, adding that the actions of the Syrian government to achieve economic and social stability and to improve the living conditions of the Syrian people have been undermined due to the illegal sanctions as well.

Referring to the Astana summit, the Iranian envoy to the UN stated that at a recent meeting earlier this month, the Astana process states, condemned the unilateral sanction against Syria and expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Syria, stressing the need to remove obstacles and increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians across the country without discrimination, politicization or any preconditions.
