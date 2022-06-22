0
Wednesday 22 June 2022 - 07:27

Syrian Villagers Block US Convoy from Advancing in Qamishli

Syria's official news agency SANA said that residents of the village of Tal Aswad in the countryside of Qamishli City in Hasakah province blocked a US convoy from advancing in the region and forced it to retreat.

SANA cited local sources as saying that the convoy was made up of four military vehicles that tried to cross into a checkpoint, but was forced to retreat from where it had come from.

The residents of the villages nearby, backed by the army troops, blocked the convoy from moving forward, hurling rocks at the vehicles and chanting slogans against the US occupation of parts of Syrian territory.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country's resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.
