0
Wednesday 22 June 2022 - 08:27

‘Israel’ Heads into Fifth Elections in Four Years, Analysts Say Crisis Will Persist

Story Code : 1000497
‘Israel’ Heads into Fifth Elections in Four Years, Analysts Say Crisis Will Persist
The new elections will be the fifth in four years, which indicates that extent of the political crisis in the entity, knowing that Bennett’s government is based on a partisan coalition that faced a fierce opposition.

The opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hail Bennett’s announcement, describing the latter’s government as the worst in the Zionist history.

The Israeli estimations indicated that the fifth elections may not end the political stalemate as the results are not expected to give a clear majority for one political party .
Comment


Featured Stories
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
21 June 2022
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
21 June 2022
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
21 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
20 June 2022
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
20 June 2022
A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.
CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria
20 June 2022
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
20 June 2022
US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger
Congressman predicts 2024 US elections will be a ‘mess’
20 June 2022
Army engineers during Iron Challenge exercise, Liss, Hampshire, March, 2022.
UK should be ready ‘to fight in Europe’ – army chief
20 June 2022
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
19 June 2022