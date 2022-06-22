‘Israel’ Heads into Fifth Elections in Four Years, Analysts Say Crisis Will Persist

Islam Times - After one year in officer, the Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett announced an agreement with the foreign minister Yair Lapid to dissolve the Knesset and call for early elections.

The new elections will be the fifth in four years, which indicates that extent of the political crisis in the entity, knowing that Bennett’s government is based on a partisan coalition that faced a fierce opposition.The opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hail Bennett’s announcement, describing the latter’s government as the worst in the Zionist history.The Israeli estimations indicated that the fifth elections may not end the political stalemate as the results are not expected to give a clear majority for one political party .