‘Israel’ Heads into Fifth Elections in Four Years, Analysts Say Crisis Will Persist
Story Code : 1000497
The new elections will be the fifth in four years, which indicates that extent of the political crisis in the entity, knowing that Bennett’s government is based on a partisan coalition that faced a fierce opposition.
The opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hail Bennett’s announcement, describing the latter’s government as the worst in the Zionist history.
The Israeli estimations indicated that the fifth elections may not end the political stalemate as the results are not expected to give a clear majority for one political party .