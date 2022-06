Islam Times - Head of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Political Bureau, Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, accompanied by a delegation, arrived this afternoon at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, on a several-day visit to Lebanon, during which he will meet with a number of political and party leaders.

According to a statement by Hamas media office, the Movement’s delegation will meet the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the House Speaker, as well as the Lebanese senior officials and dignitaries and the Palestinian factions.The statement indicated that meetings will tackle the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, in addition to consulting and coordinating with the Palestinian factions’ officials in a way that serves the Palestinian cause.