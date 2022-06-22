0
Wednesday 22 June 2022 - 09:15

Abdullah II of Jordan Meets US CENTCOM Commander in Amman

Abdullah II and Gen. Michael E. Kurilla discussed regional and international efforts to fight terrorism with a holistic approach.

According to Petra news agency, Chairman of Jordan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti attended the meeting.

The meeting took place as an operational exercise was held between Israeli Army generals and generals from the CENTCOM at the Dayan military camp.

Jordan is a member of the so-called US-led international coalition against ISIS and has extensive military cooperation with the country.
