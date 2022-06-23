US Military Transfers Convoy Laden with Munitions Enters Northern Iraq from Syria

Islam Times - The US military has reportedly sent a new convoy of trucks carrying military and logistical equipment from Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah to one of its bases in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

The source added that the convoy came from an area in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by allied militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The source said that the vehicles headed towards al-Harir Air Base in the Shaqlawa district of Kurdistan region after rumbling through Semalka border crossing.

Unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly flew overhead and protected the military convoy as it came into Iraq.

An Iraqi security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Iraq’s Arabic-language al-Maalomah news agency that a convoy of more than 20 Hummer military and armored vehicles as well as trucks loaded with foodstuffs and logistics entered Iraq.