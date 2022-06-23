Iran Castigates Imposition of Sanctions as “Political Leverage”

Islam Times - Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has severely condemned certain governments’ imposition of sanctions as “political leverage” in bilateral relations.

Islamic Republic of Iran believes that unilateral coercive measures are the main obstacle to the international efforts to extend humanitarian aid worldwide, Takht Ravanchi noted.

“We strongly condemn the imposition of UCMs by certain states who utilize them as political leverage in their bilateral relations,” the ambassador said at the 2022 Economic and Social Council’s (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment in New York on Tuesday.