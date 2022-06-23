0
Thursday 23 June 2022 - 02:16

Iran Castigates Imposition of Sanctions as “Political Leverage”

Story Code : 1000646
“We strongly condemn the imposition of UCMs by certain states who utilize them as political leverage in their bilateral relations,” the ambassador said at the 2022 Economic and Social Council’s (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment in New York on Tuesday.
 
Islamic Republic of Iran believes that unilateral coercive measures are the main obstacle to the international efforts to extend humanitarian aid worldwide, Takht Ravanchi noted.
