Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah sponsored an attended a graduation ceremony for a number of Baalbek religious seminary’s clerics.

Politically, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah readiness to confront any Israeli aggression on Lebanon and its maritime resources.

One of the graduates, who is of African origins, asked Sayyed Nasrallah, “When will you visit Africa?”





Sayyed Nasrallah smiled and answered,” After the demise of Israel.”

Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the clerics, maintaining the importance of asking Holy Allah’s Help to achieve targets.