Report: Israel Records Sharp Increase in Suicide Cases Among Military Forces

Islam Times - Israel has recorded a sharp increase in suicide cases among its military personnel, raising serious concerns in the occupying regime’s military and intelligence apparatus, according to a report.

The Israeli Army recorded a total of 11 suicides for the whole of last year and nine cases in 2020.

The report added that Israeli military officials have convened emergency meetings with psychiatrists and consultants in order to investigative the causes of the alarming increase in suicides.

Official data from the Information and Research Center of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) show that the Tel Aviv regime registers 500 suicides each year, 100 of which are among young people in the 15-24 age bracket.

According to the Palestine Today news agency, suicide is still the leading cause of death within the ranks of the Israeli Army in non-combat situations, and the number has soared dramatically in recent years.

Last month, the Hebrew-language daily newspaper Israel Hayom reported that a senior Israeli intelligence officer had taken his own life by jumping from a high building. Initial investigations concluded that the unnamed lieutenant decided to end his life due to personal problems.

The paper said there existed undeniable links between the lieutenant's suicide and what drove another Israeli intelligence officer to commit suicide inside a military prison last June.

The Israeli officer was found in serious condition in his cell at the newly-opened Neve Tzedek prison on the night of May 16, 2021 and later pronounced dead in what military officials stated was a suspected suicide.

Though an autopsy was performed, no official cause of death was determined.

The officer was described by people who worked with him as a computer prodigy.

The Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that eleven Israeli soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of the current year, a marked increase compared to the same period last year.