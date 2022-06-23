Iranian Leader’s Advisor: Islamic Revolution Major Obstacle to US, Israeli Plots in Region

Islam Times - Advisor to the Iranian leader Ali Larijani said that the Islamic Revolution has blocked the US and Israeli plots against the regional states.

As highlighted by Bergman, the conflict between Iran and Israel stems from the strategic depths of both sides, Larijani said.

He added Ronen Bergman’s book and the claims made on the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran are not based on evidence, so the book is reduced to a fiction.

Larijani said the late Founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and the Revolution changed the map in the Middle East and what Bergman is driving at is the fact that the Islamic Revolution has been a major block for Israel and the US to achieve their goals in the region.

In relevant remarks in November, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami said that Washington is used to sustaining defeat in its plots against the Iranian nation.

The Americans are used to defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation, but, they have yet to learn the lesson well, General Salami said.

He also spoke about the US hegemonic moves to provoke wars in the world, saying that more than 40 major wars in 40 parts of the world are the outcome of Americans' politics in the world.

General Salami said that the US has engaged in a war with many countries in Europe, Africa, South America, the Far East, West Asia, and Russia, and added that the US waged wars have left more an 8 million dead in the world.

According to Major General Salami, the US dreamed of dominating the Islamic world so as to dominate the entire world, however, the Islamic Revolution of Iran prevented the Americans' dreams from coming true.

He said that Iran foiled US plots in the region.

"Today we no longer see the US in the center of regional politics and the US allies in the region have lost their trust in the policy of that country," Salami added.

Larijani, former speaker of the Iranian parliament, made the remark in a ceremony to unveil a book titled ‘The Secret War With Iran; Half a Century of Failure’ written by Iranian journalist Abbas Salimi Namin which sheds light on the claims made by Israeli military affairs analyst Ronen Bergman.