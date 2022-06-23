Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case

Islam Times - The spokesman of Iraqi resistance group Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba denied claims the US had agents among those were close to the martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis before their assassination.

Al-Shammari called for the trial of traitorous elements in the Iraqi intelligence service who cooperated with the Americans in the assassination of the anti-terror commanders.

His remarks were a reaction to the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his recent interview with Saudi Al-Arabiya TV.

"First of all, it should be stressed that General Soleimani arrived in Iraq on an official and previously announced visit, so any claim of US influence among those close to the two martyred commanders with the aim of carrying out assassinations as well as infiltrating their cell phones is an exaggerated lie. It is clear that the Iraqi government, Baghdad airport and the prime minister's office were aware of the Haj Qassem's visit, and that information was leaked through those channels."

The Nujaba spokesman also expressed regret over the violation of Iraqi sovereignty during the assassination of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, adding that this was not a new issue. As can be seen, a foreign country (referring to Turkey) occupies and bombs part of Iraqi territory, but the Iraqi government is only watching and doing nothing.

He continued that even after targeting the car carrying the martyred commanders with the first missile, the car continued to move. A sniper group targeted it and attacked it with a second missile after it was stopped.

The spokesman added, "The crime at Baghdad airport was carried out with the help of an Iraqi security service, but I don't want to blame the entire Iraqi intelligence service for it." There is no doubt that there are people in the service who committed big treason because of theior involvement in the crime and should be tried under Iraqi law."

