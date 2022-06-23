0
Thursday 23 June 2022 - 02:46

Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup

Story Code : 1000653
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
"A note of protest was passed to the American ambassador yesterday. It said that the current developments put these relations on the brink of a breakup. There is nothing here beyond what was said there: that the question is about a policy that the US will choose," Ryabkov said when asked whether Russia plans to recall its ambassador from Washington.

In order to preserve relations with Russia, the United States should stop making threats to Moscow and should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, Ryabkov said.

"The question as to what steps need to be taken to preserve relations is certainly right. They simply need to stop in their escalation, both verbal escalation and in terms of stuffing the Kyiv region with weapons. They need to stop producing threats to Russia," he told reporters in Moscow after being asked by Interfax whether Russia understands what Washington can do to keep relations.

"Meanwhile, if they do manage to somehow positively influence Kyiv, something that I not just doubt, but I am confident that it will not happen, unfortunately, then, I think, there will be a certain prospect for normalizing relations," he said.

"For now, we see a downward tendency in relations with our country through the fault of the US," he said.

"We regret it, but it does not impact our determination to move toward accomplishing the goals of the special military operation and to adapt to the circumstances related to the American sanctions and the sanctions imposed by European satellites of the US at its behest," Ryabkov added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
21 June 2022
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
21 June 2022
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
21 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
20 June 2022
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
20 June 2022
A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.
CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria
20 June 2022