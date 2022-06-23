Rocket Attack Targets Turkish Military Base in Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that a Turkish base in the north of the country was targeted by a rocket. attack.

The attack came hours after Kurdish sources in the Iraqi Kurdistan region reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dana Gas facility in the Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal county had been targeted with rockets.

Turkey has long been violating Iraq's territorial integrity by claiming to oppose elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK, which has been at loggerheads with the Ankara government for the past 35 years, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

A Turkish military base in the "Bamerne" area in the "Al-Amadiya" county in Duhok Governorate was targeted by a rocket, local media in Iraqi Kurdistan reported.