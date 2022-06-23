0
Thursday 23 June 2022 - 13:58

Bennett Considers Break from Politics, Not Running in Next Election

Story Code : 1000729
Bennett Considers Break from Politics, Not Running in Next Election
Bennett voiced the idea in a meeting with members of his Yamina party, but has yet to make a final decision, according to Kan public broadcaster. The politician has not publicly addressed the issue.

Yamina deputies reportedly urged Bennett to make a decision quickly, linking their fate with his political plans. According to reports, some of them would also be likely to resign if Bennett defected.

The Knesset approved in a preliminary reading on Wednesday a bill providing for its dissolution. Once it clears the necessary legislative hurdles, the “Israeli” entity will head to its fifth election since 2019. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will become interim prime minister until a new government is formed.

Earlier on Tuesday, TV polls predicted Bennett's Yamina party would win only four to five seats, compared to seven the party won in the 2021 elections, which could encourage the incumbent prime minister to pass on the reins of his party.

Naftali Bennett was first elected to the Knesset in 2013, after leading the Jewish Home party, which then won 12 seats. He then served as a minister in governments led by current Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the 2021 elections, Bennett broke with Netanyahu and formed a diversified unity government. The coalition has crumbled under the weight of defections in recent months, many from Bennett’s own party, due to ideological differences with coalition partners.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
21 June 2022
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
21 June 2022
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
21 June 2022