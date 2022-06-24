IRGC Intelligence Gets New Chief

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps appointed a new chief for the IRGC Intelligence Organization.

General Kazemi has replaced Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb, a cleric that held the post for over 12 years.



According to the IRGC spokesman, Taeb has been appointed by Major General Salami as an adviser to the commander of the IRGC.

General Sharif said the new IRGC Intelligence Organization chief used to run the IRGC Intelligence Protection Organization for years and has considerable experience in intelligence, security and protection affairs.

General Ramezan Sharif, the IRGC’s spokesperson, announced on Thursday that Major General Hossein Salami has appointed General Mohammad Kazemi as the new head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization.