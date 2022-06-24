0
Friday 24 June 2022 - 02:18

Iran Hopes To Reach Final Agreement in Vienna Talks with US Realism: FM

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here on Thursday.

Referring to the good meeting between the two sides, Amir Abdollahian said that they had discussed the most important issues of mutual ties, as well as regional and international issues.

He then pointed to the comprehensive and long-term cooperation treaty between Iran and Russia, adding that the aforementioned idea had been discussed before the visit of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed hope that expert meetings would be held soon to finalize the content of the agreement and ratify it in both countries' governments and parliaments.

He then referred to the signing of the document on cultural cooperation and information security, noting that those documents were approved by the Iranian Government and sent to the Majlis [Iran’s Parliament] for final approval recently.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that the two sides agreed to hold a new round of joint commission on the cooperation, adding that the cooperation in economy, trade, culture, science, technology, etc. are on the agenda of the two sides.
