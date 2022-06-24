0
Friday 24 June 2022 - 02:24

Moscow Vows Response after US bars Russian Aircraft from Picking up Diplomats

Story Code : 1000809
Moscow Vows Response after US bars Russian Aircraft from Picking up Diplomats
“The American side continues to systematically destroy bilateral relations that are already in a lamentable state,” Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said in a statement.

In February, the United States expelled 12 diplomats from Russia’s New York-based mission to the UN, accusing the staff of engaging in espionage activities. Moscow condemned the move as hostile and a gross violation of Washington’s commitments.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine on February 24, the United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft.

France, Italy and Spain are among Western countries that have expelled more than 300 Russians since the military operation began in Ukraine.

Russia launched the military operation in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of the goals of what he called a “special military operation” was to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

The US and its European allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. 

The supply of heavy weaponry to Kiev by the US and its NATO allies has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
21 June 2022
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
21 June 2022
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
21 June 2022