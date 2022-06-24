0
Friday 24 June 2022 - 02:35

Taliban Urge US to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets after Quake

Story Code : 1000811
The disaster poses a new test for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and relief agencies which are already struggling with multiple humanitarian crises. The full extent of the destruction among the villages tucked in the mountains is slow in coming to light.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Iran’s Sahar TV Wednesday night that an emergency session was held following the earthquake to form a crisis management headquarters.

"This headquarters was formed with the participation of the ministers of health, defense, culture, interior and others, and it was decided that their representatives should quickly reach the affected areas to provide relief," he said.

It was also decided to provide food, home appliances, tents, and other basic necessities, Mujahid said, adding the ministry of defense was asked to provide all ground and air assistance to help the injured, while the ministry of health should send the necessary medicines and relief teams as soon as possible and take care of the injured.

The disaster inflicted by the 6.1-magnitude quake heaps more misery on a country where the health system has been crumbling since the US and NATO withdrawal in August. The takeover led to a cutoff of vital international financing, and most of the world has shunned the Taliban government.

In a rare move, the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah pleaded with the international community and humanitarian organizations “to help the Afghan people affected by this great tragedy and to spare no effort.”

International organizations, the Red Crescent and many countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, Russia and some other countries have declared their readiness to help Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesman said.

But, he made a point of renewing Afghanistan's call on the US to release the country's assets. There are about $7 billion of Afghan funds from the country's central bank frozen in the United States.
