Friday 24 June 2022 - 02:57

150 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, 450 Injured in Luhansk Republic: Russian Defense Ministry

150 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, 450 Injured in Luhansk Republic: Russian Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that” Russia’s high precession missiles destroyed 49 military fuel tanks were, 50 missile launcher systems and four command centers and a gathering of manpower and military equipment in 18 regions.

Konashenkov noted that since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, “a total of 211 aircraft, 132 helicopters, 1,329 drones, 349 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,750 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 647 multiple launcher combat vehicles, 2,088 artillery and mortar batteries and 3,818 special military vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian forces have been destroyed”.
