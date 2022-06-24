Ukraine Receives US HIMARS Long-Range Rocket Systems

Islam Times - The US has delivered its HIMARS long-range rocket systems to Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Thursday it had received US supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a powerful long-range weapon system that Kyiv hopes can help turn the tide on war.Moscow's forces are advancing in Ukraine's east in a bid to capture the industrial heartland known as the Donbas where Ukraine fears some of its troops could be encircled in a Russian pincer, Reuters reported.Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted about the HIMARS delivery.He did not say how many of the systems had arrived.