Friday 24 June 2022 - 03:06

Ukraine Receives US HIMARS Long-Range Rocket Systems

Story Code : 1000814
Ukraine Receives US HIMARS Long-Range Rocket Systems
Ukraine said on Thursday it had received US supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a powerful long-range weapon system that Kyiv hopes can help turn the tide on war.

Moscow's forces are advancing in Ukraine's east in a bid to capture the industrial heartland known as the Donbas where Ukraine fears some of its troops could be encircled in a Russian pincer, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted about the HIMARS delivery.

He did not say how many of the systems had arrived.
