Deputy CIA Chief Briefs Senators on ‘Havana Syndrome’ as US Prepares to Pay Victims

Islam Times - Top Joe Biden administration officials told senators Thursday that the government will soon release its plan to issue payments to US diplomats and intelligence officers who suffered mysterious injuries abroad known as “Havana Syndrome”, four people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

In a classified briefing, Deputy CIA Director David Cohen and Assistant FBI Director Alan Kohler updated a group of senators on the latest on the yearslong investigation into the injuries, which the administration calls “anomalous health incidents”.They were joined by Melissa Dalton, the Defense Department’s assistant secretary overseeing the Western Hemisphere, and by senior officials from the Justice Department, the Homeland Security Department and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.It was unclear what information they provided about the investigation into the incidents, which remain unexplained more than five years after US diplomats and spies in Havana began to report experiencing strange sounds and sensations followed by a variety of symptoms, including brain injury. US officials familiar with the investigation say the US has still not determined a cause.State Department and CIA officials told senators that within days, the administration will release a plan to compensate US personnel who have suffered injuries and how much to pay them, with some payments expected to exceed $100,000 per person, people familiar with the briefing said.The Washington Post first reported that victims could receive six-figure compensation.The plan will come in the form of new regulations called for under the HAVANA Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year. The law gave the secretary of state and the CIA the authority to determine who is eligible for the payments, a thorny task given the wide disagreement over what should be considered legitimate, “confirmed” cases.There have also been longstanding tensions over Havana Syndrome between the CIA and the State Department, which have pursued different approaches to responding to incidents reported by their employees.The dollar ranges for how much people could receive are still being finalized, and they could change, people briefed on the plan said. The Biden administration has already missed an April deadline to propose a system for who will be eligible and for what sum.The State Department declined to comment on the briefing with senators. It said it would release more information about the compensation proposal “soon”.“The department is doing everything possible to ensure that employees who report an AHI receive immediate and appropriate attention and care,” a State Department spokesperson said, using an initialism for “anomalous health incident”.