Moscow Sees No Possibility of Ukraine Being Allowed to Resume Negotiations with Russia

Islam Times - Western powers are highly unlikely to allow Ukraine to return to the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the national broadcaster of Belarus, aired on Thursday.

"I see no possibility of them being allowed to resume negotiations," he said.The minister added that he would accept Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s invitation to gather for talks on the territory of Belarus "with great pleasure"."I don’t see any possibility for Ukraine to put forward any proposals <…> but we are not going to propose anything as well. We made our proposals long ago. Now, the ball is on their side," Lavrov said.Earlier, an aide to the Russian president and chief negotiator with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said Kiev paused talks with Moscow following a visit to Ukraine by the heads of the Pentagon and the Department of State.It is pointless to negotiate with Ukraine within the formats that have been established during the past 8 years, Lavrov added.When asked if there is any point in offering a new version of agreements with Kiev, some kind of new Minsk Agreements, amid the current behavior of Western partners, the Minister pointed out that working in the existing formats would be pointless."It is pointless [to work] in those forms that we were trying to negotiate in during the last eight years. First, [there was] an agreement that was voided by the February 2014 Maidan, and then the Minsk Agreements," he explained.He added that lies has become the method of choice for the Ukrainian government to justify its actions."It is of no surprise to me that lies has become the Ukrainian government’s stock-in-trade. This was true for the government of Pyotr Porposhenko, and the same applies to Vladimir Zelensky," he said."Recently, he [Zelensky] <…> claimed that reports of Ukrainian troops bombing Donetsk city center and other populated areas were false. However, even the Western media that whitewashes Ukrainian neo-Nazis by all possible means has already admitted that reports blaming Russia for those deeds were false," Lavrov added.The Europeans have revealed its true face in the situation with Ukraine, Lavrov said.He noted that, by accusing Russia of alleged annexation of Crimea, Western states "cancel the entire background, which had been accumulating not only since February 2014, but for the decade before that, when Ukraine was pulled towards breaking its ties with Russia.""They [Ukraine] had to decide who they wanted to be with - with Europe or with Russia. This was said directly by ministers, officials, members of governments before every election in Ukraine. They lied when the guaranteed an agreement with Viktor Yanukovich, which was voided by the opposition; the Minsk agreements that Germany and France were bragging about," the Minister continued.Lavrov noted that Moscow repeatedly pointed out to Paris and Berlin that Kiev failed to implement the Minsk Package of Measures and publicly rejected to do so."They stepped into the shadows, urged us to ‘be understanding’ of the Ukrainian state. This is the nature of our European partners. We know it well. It has been turned inside out," the top diplomat concluded.The collective West fears honest competition and, therefore, acts in a dishonest fashion by ‘cancelling’ the culture of any nationally-oriented country, he added."The West is scared of an honest competition, this is widely known. This is why they ‘cancel’ the culture of any country speaking from its own nationally oriented positions, prohibit TV channels from broadcasting, ban unwanted politicians on social networks and remove from the public space everything that disagrees with the neo-liberal concept of the world order," he said."In one of his recent public speeches, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the collective West an ‘empire of lies,’ the Russian top diplomat said, adding, "And I absolutely agree with him.".Western nations leave unanswered Russian enquiries concerning the staged provocation in Bucha, Lavrov said."As soon as facts proving that it was a hypocritical, cynical provocation were made public, everyone immediately went silent about it," he said, adding, "Not many people are mentioning Bucha now.""At the moment, we are making enquiries on whether the bodies that were discovered with such publicity and shown to the entire world have ever been identified. There has been no answer. They also remain silent about an article by The Guardian, which says that initial autopsy results named fragmentation wounds as the cause of most deaths. This information immediately receded from the public view," Lavrov said.