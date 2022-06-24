0
Friday 24 June 2022 - 13:35

Houthi: More Painful Retaliatory Strikes to Await Saudi-Led Coalition Should Aggression, Siege Continue

Story Code : 1000882
Houthi: More Painful Retaliatory Strikes to Await Saudi-Led Coalition Should Aggression, Siege Continue
“Yemeni armed forces will respond to any act of hostility launched by oppressive enemies. Yemeni commanders, just like our heroic army troops, fighters from Popular Committees and security forces, will vigorously resist the conspiracies of foes,” Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi said as he addressed a graduation ceremony in Sana’a on Thursday, presstv reported.

He added, “Yemen is currently facing an international conspiracy, which is not restrained to its borders and its repercussions have indeed affected the entire Muslim world.”

“We warn those who have invaded our country that the more they insist on their aggression and siege against our nation, the more blistering and painful our retaliatory strikes will be,” Houthi pointed out.

Houthi further noted that Yemeni armed forces are not afraid of enemies and their conspiracies as they have faith and trust in God.

“While our enemies rely on the United States and Israel and depend on US-built munitions, the weapons of our forces are faith and patience,” the senior Yemeni official said.

Houthi finally stressed that Yemeni forces will continue to confront the dangers and threats being posed by enemies.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022