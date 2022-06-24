Normalization Mode On: UAE Flag Carrier Completes 1st Passenger Flight to ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories

Islam Times - In the course of cementing normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, the UAE's largest airline Emirates on Thursday conducted its first passenger flight to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, marking the start of a daily flight route between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

Flight EK931 was carrying on board 355 passengers when it arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport.According to the ‘Israeli’ entity’s 24 website, UAE's Ambassador to the occupation entity Mohamed al-Khaja was on board along with reporters from ‘Israeli’ news outlets.In September 2020, the UAE and the Tel Aviv regime signed a US-sponsored deal to normalize their relations. Since then, both sides have exchanged official visits by senior officials and signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services, and tourism.Three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – joined the UAE in the unashamed move that was referred to by normalizers as the so-called “Abraham Accords.”