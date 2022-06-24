0
Friday 24 June 2022 - 22:29

Amir Abdollahian: Martyr Soleimani’s Issue Is Still Open

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an interview with the Croatian newspaper “Vecernji list,” stressing that ‘Israel’ is not qualified enough to speak of a war against us as it faces several major questions regarding its identity and existence.

“‘Israel’ is experiencing multi-faced crises from within,” he underlined.

Additionally, Amir Abdollahian lashed out at the show off of the Zionist entity and its talks of normalizing ties with some countries, terming them as resulting from weakness rather than power. “Hence, ‘Israel’ is neither in the position nor the size that qualifies it to talk about a war.”

In response to a question whether Iran still insists to avenge the assassination of martyr Qassem Soleimani, Amir Abdollahian underlined that this file has not been closed yet.

Lt. General Soleimani, the former commander the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were martyred together with their companions in a US drone strike that targeted them in Baghdad in January 2020. The attack came while General Soleimani was paying an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

The strike had been directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.
