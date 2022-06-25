0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 01:21

Syrian Army Launch Operation to Cleanse Raqqa from ISIL

Story Code : 1000983
Syrian Army Launch Operation to Cleanse Raqqa from ISIL
Syrian army units, backed by joint Syrian-Russian fighter jets, launched an operation in Jabal al-Bashari area in southeastern Raqqa province.

Jabal al-Bashari area is said to have witnessed significant activity by remnants of ISIL terrorist group in the past few months.

In the first hours of operations, Syrian army ‌carried out a series of airstrikes and direct clashes with remnants of ISIL which killed and wounded militants of this terrorist group.

Concurrently, Jabal al-Bashri desert in southeast of Raqqa witnessed two terrorist attacks. In the first attack, a civilian bus was targeted which led to the killing of 11 Syrian soldiers and two civilians. In the second attack, two soldiers were killed and another was wounded.
