Lavrov: EU and NATO Form Coalition against Russia

Islam Times - The European Union and NATO are gathering a coalition for war against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The EU and NATO are gathering a coalition for war with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the granting of EU candidacy status to Ukraine and Moldova.Speaking at a news conference in Baku following a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Lavrov said the situation reminds the state of affairs before World War II when Hitler united most of the European countries for a war against the Soviet Union.Lavrov said that, unlike NATO, the EU is not a military organization and so membership in this structure does not pose risks to Russia.But he also noted that the recent expansion has been carried out under the "Russophobic idea," and so Moscow will monitor if new members follow the general idea and subdue their actions to the EU demands.Lavrov also noted that Moscow has been monitoring the steps of the EU and doubts that the bloc's "Russophobic policy" will soon dissipate.