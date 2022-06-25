0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 05:52

Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment

Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Ismail Haniyeh made the comment after a meeting with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun in the capital Beirut on Friday, during which the two discussed the issue of Palestine as well as the security and stability in the region in addition to strengthening ties between the two nations.

Pointing to a gas production vessel that Israel had moved into an offshore field claimed by Beirut earlier this month, the head of the Gaza-based resistance movement’s political bureau said, “Hamas stands in solidarity with Lebanon and condemns the Israeli enemy’s attempt to steal from Lebanon’s maritime resources.”

Haniyeh also expressed hope for “security, stability and more unity” in Lebanon. The Hamas official underscored the importance of Lebanon’s power, stability and security. “All of this is strength for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.”

Haniyeh said the political changes in the region are not to the benefit of Israel despite all attempts by the occupying regime to compensate its losses with the so-called normalization agreements.

Aoun, for his part, emphasized the “right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on all their national territory, with al-Quds as its capital.”

The Lebanese president also praised the Palestinian resistance and its efforts with regard to the siege of the Gaza Strip. “Our standing with you is our duty, and we cannot imagine al-Quds without the Church of the Holy Sepulcher or Al-Aqsa.”

On Tuesday, Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation arrived in Beirut for a several-day visit, during which he will meet with state officials, Lebanese authorities and actors, and Palestinian factions.
