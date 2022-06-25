0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 11:18

Ukraine Orders Troops to Retreat from Key City

Story Code : 1001051
Ukraine Orders Troops to Retreat from Key City
Officials said there is very little left to defend in the bombed-out eastern city, where hundreds of civilians reportedly remain trapped in a chemical plant.

The retreat, they said, is aimed at limiting more casualties and regroup, but the move will be seen by Russia as a significant victory.

South of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian soldiers also withdrew from the towns of Hirske and Zolote in the face of overwhelming Russian forces, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Pentagon sought to play down the importance of the retreat, emphasizing that the cost to Russia “for this very small, very incremental gain”.

“What [the Ukrainian troops] are doing is putting themselves in a position where they can better defend themselves,” an unnamed senior Pentagon official said.

The eastern industrial hub of Severodonetsk has been the scene of weeks of street battles as outgunned Ukrainians put up a stubborn defense, and as Russians aim to consolidate power throughout the Donbas.

But Serhiy Haiday, governor of the Lugansk region that includes Severodonetsk, said Friday that Ukrainian military forces in the city had received the order to withdraw.

The latest Russian advances appeared to bring Moscow closer to taking full control of Luhansk, one of President Vladimir Putin's objectives.

They set the stage for Lysychansk to become the next main focus. According to some estimates, Russia now controls some 20 percent of Ukrainian territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan
Jordan’s king says he would support Middle East version of NATO with clear mission
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022