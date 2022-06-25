0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 12:18

Johnson: Putin’s Victory in Ukraine a Long-Term Economic Disaster

Johnson further feared that “Ukraine could face pressure to agree a peace deal with Russia that was not in its interests, due to the economic consequences of the war in Europe”.

“Too many countries are saying this is a European war that is unnecessary ... and so the pressure will grow to encourage - coerce, maybe - the Ukrainians to a bad peace,” he told broadcasters in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.
