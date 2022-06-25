0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 13:49

Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry

Story Code : 1001066
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
She made this comment following the completion of the first conference of states-participants of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

According to her, assertive advancement of the treaty deepens disunity between states and undermines the regime of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“In connection with the desire to put on a permanent basis the efforts to universalize the TPNW, as recorded in the final documents of the conference, we emphasize: Russia does not intend to join this agreement and believes that the treaty does not establish any universal standards: neither now nor in the future,” she said.

According to Zakharova, Moscow continues to firmly adhere to the position that the development of the TPNW was premature, erroneous and, in fact, counterproductive. This agreement does nothing to reduce the growing nuclear risks and does not bring humanity one step closer to the goal stated in it, and the approach laid down in the TPNW only leads to an increase in contradictions between nuclear and non-nuclear states, she stressed.

“It does not take into account the military-political and military-strategic situation and runs counter to the principle that nuclear disarmament should be carried out in such a way that it would lead to “an increase in the level of security for all.” We do not see realistic ways to implement any – or practical measures to directly reduce nuclear weapons,” the diplomat continued.

“Russia, like all other states with military nuclear potential, did not take part in the conference of states-participants of the TPNW and does not intend to do so in the future. We also do not plan to build joint work with auxiliary structures created as part of the interaction of the participants of the TPNW to implement it,” she said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
Jordan’s King Says He Would Support a Middle East Version of NATO
25 June 2022
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022